FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's HNA buys currency exchange firm ICE as European deals spree continues
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

China's HNA buys currency exchange firm ICE as European deals spree continues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has agreed to buy British bureau-de-change operator International Currency Exchange (ICE), the companies said on Friday, the latest takeover in a European investment spree aimed at expanding its business outside Asia.

The acquisitive Global Fortune 500 company, which secured an all-cash $1.5 billion purchase of Swiss airline caterer Gategroup Holdings on Monday, has not disclosed terms of the transaction.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in London, ICE is one of the world’s largest currency exchange retailers, with a network of over 350 branches and bureaux in 70 airports and multiple other locations in 19 countries.

It was sold by Lenlyn Holdings Limited and turns-over in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in currency a year.

ICE will become part of HNA Tourism, one of HNA’s fastest growing units, specialising in air travel, hospitality management, tourism, finance, investment and e-commerce.

The acquisition “adds wings to our global coverage of financial services for overseas tourism, and will provide important support to the acceleration of the pace of our internationalisation”, HNA Tourism said in a statement.

Under the stewardship of co-founder and chairman Chen Feng, privately-owned HNA has grown into a group with nearly $100 billion in assets.

$1 = 0.7035 pounds Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.