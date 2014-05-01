FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE changes margins for trading cocoa and soybean
May 1, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

ICE changes margins for trading cocoa and soybean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - ICE Clear U.S. on Thursday lowered initial margin requirements for trading cocoa and raised soybean margins effective at the opening of business on May 5.

The exchange operator lowered cocoa (CC) initial margins for specs by 13.8 pct to $935 per contract from $1,085.

ICE Clear U.S. raised soybean (IS) initial margins by 26.5 pct to $2,860 per contract from $2,260.

Contract New Margin Requirement Change

Soybean (IS) $2,860 - $50

Cocoa (CC) $935 - $150 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)

