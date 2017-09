(Corrects pct change in soybean oil margins)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - ICE Futures U.S. :

* CORRECTED-ICE Futures U.S. raises Soybean Oil margins for hedgers 36.4 (not 66.7) percent to $750

* ICE Futures U.S. raises Sugar #11 (SB) initial margins by 21.4 percent to $850 per contract from $700

* ICE Futures U.S. raises Coffee (KC) initial margins by 7.5 percent to $7,200 per contract from $6,700 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore)