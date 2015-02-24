FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ICE adds Chris Rhodes, Gordon Bennett to derivatives markets
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-ICE adds Chris Rhodes, Gordon Bennett to derivatives markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc added Chris Rhodes and Gordon Bennett to its derivatives markets team.

Rhodes has been appointed head of interest rates and Bennett has been named managing director of utility markets, both at ICE futures Europe.

Rhodes will be responsible for developing ICE’s European interest rate contracts, while Bennett will focus on sales and business development for European natural gas, power and emissions markets.

Previously, Rhodes worked as a partner and senior trader at Arc Derivatives, which provides interest rate-based trading products.

Bennett was the global head of energy at Marex Spectron, a commodities and energy brokerage.

The duo will be based in London and report to Chris Edmonds, senior vice president, ICE financial markets. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

