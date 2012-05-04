FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - ICE adds $250 mln notes
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - ICE adds $250 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad
(ICE) on Thursday added $250 million in a reopening
of an existing senior note issue, said market sources.	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.	
    The total issue amount is now $500 million.	
    Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ICE	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 6.95 PCT    MATURITY    11/10/2021 	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 105      FIRST PAY   11/10/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 6.244 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/10/2012	
S&P N/A         SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

