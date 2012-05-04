New Issue - ICE adds $250 mln notes

May 4 (Reuters) - Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) on Thursday added $250 million in a reopening of an existing senior note issue, said market sources. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The total issue amount is now $500 million. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ICE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.95 PCT MATURITY 11/10/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105 FIRST PAY 11/10/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.244 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/10/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS