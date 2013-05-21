FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU antitrust regulators to rule on ICE, NYSE deal by June 24
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 4 years ago

EU antitrust regulators to rule on ICE, NYSE deal by June 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - European antitrust regulators will decide by June 24 whether to clear an $8.2 billion takeover bid by IntercontinentalExchange Inc for New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext.

ICE, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse operator, is making its second bid to buy NYSE in a deal that will give it control of Liffe, Europe’s second-largest derivatives market, and boost its presence in the interest-rate futures business.

It would also strengthen the Atlanta-based company against U.S. rivals CME and Nasdaq OMX, and European competitor Deutsche Boerse.

ICE’s EU filing was published on the European Commission website on Tuesday. The European Commission is the competition regulator for the EU’s 27 member states.

Antitrust lawyers say the deal raises relatively minor competition concerns that could be addressed if ICE were to agree to sell some of its assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.