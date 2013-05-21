EU antitrust regulators to rule on ICE, NYSE deal by June 24

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - European antitrust regulators will decide by June 24 whether to clear an $8.2 billion takeover bid by IntercontinentalExchange Inc for New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext.

ICE, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse operator, is making its second bid to buy NYSE in a deal that will give it control of Liffe, Europe’s second-largest derivatives market, and boost its presence in the interest-rate futures business.

It would also strengthen the Atlanta-based company against U.S. rivals CME and Nasdaq OMX, and European competitor Deutsche Boerse.

ICE’s EU filing was published on the European Commission website on Tuesday. The European Commission is the competition regulator for the EU’s 27 member states.

Antitrust lawyers say the deal raises relatively minor competition concerns that could be addressed if ICE were to agree to sell some of its assets.