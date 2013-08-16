FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SEC approves ICE's planned takeover of NYSE
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 16, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

US SEC approves ICE's planned takeover of NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved IntercontinentalExchange Inc’s proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext, according to an Aug. 15 regulatory filing posted on the agency’s website Friday.

While the SEC is not the U.S. regulator responsible for reviewing exchange mergers for possible antitrust concerns, the SEC is required to review them to ensure compliance with federal regulations governing how exchanges self-police their markets.

ICE announced late last year it was planning to buy NYSE Euronext, operator of the New York Stock Exchange. Shareholders of both companies have already signed off on the plan, as has the European Commission.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.