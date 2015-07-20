FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bets on higher Brent jump on price rebound -ICE
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Bets on higher Brent jump on price rebound -ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers increased their bets on rising Brent crude oil in the week to July 14 as prices rebounded from three-month lows, data from the InterContinental Exchange showed on Monday.

Large speculators raised their net long positions in Brent by 22,236 contracts to 228,046 during July 8-14, a third successive week of higher net longs.

Net longs in gasoil fell by 10,464 contracts to 16,668 in same week, the data showed.

Brent futures closed on July 14 at $58.51 a barrel, up from $56.85 a week earlier. Brent hit a three-month intra-day low of $55.10 on July 14, its lowest since April 2.

Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
