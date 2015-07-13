Investors cut positions on rising gasoil price

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers have substantially cut their bets on rising gasoil prices, data released on Monday showed.

Net longs in gasoil fell by 19,131 contracts to 27,132 in the week to July 7, data from the InterContinental Exchange showed.

Brent speculators raised their net long positions for a second consecutive week after they had fallen for seven weeks.

Net longs rose by 7,117 contracts to 205,810 contracts for the period, the data showed. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)