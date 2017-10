NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc’s ICE Futures U.S. said on Thursday that it will transition to electronic-only options markets, effective with the close of trading on Oct. 19.

Most of the ICE options orders in 2012 have been conducted on the electronic platform. The options contracts that will be affected are the sugar No. 11, cotton No. 2, coffee “C,” cocoa and frozen concentrated orange juice, the exchange said in a notice.