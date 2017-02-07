PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Feb 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc , the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a drop in quarterly profit as higher expenses outweighed a doubling in data services revenues.
Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator dropped to $352 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $370 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank)
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.