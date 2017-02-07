NEW YORK Feb 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc , the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a drop in quarterly profit as higher expenses outweighed a doubling in data services revenues.

Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator dropped to $352 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $370 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank)