FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IntercontinentalExchange Q1 earnings beat estimates
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

IntercontinentalExchange Q1 earnings beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc , the exchange and clearing house operator, on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings due to income from new businesses.

Net income for the parent of the New York Stock Exchange rose to $262 million, or $2.27 a share, from $135 million a year ago, or $1.85 a share. Excluding $60 million in costs related to the acquisition and integration of NYSE Euronext, adjusted earnings were $2.60 a share, beating analysts’ expectations for $2.58, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased to $932 million from $352 million a year ago, above expectations for $922.9 million.

Financial results were driven by the addition of new businesses, growth in ICE’s global agriculture complex and a record quarter for clearing of credit default swaps, Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill said.

ICE closed the NYSE deal in November, giving it an entry into the interest rate futures business through control of Liffe, Europe’s No. 2 derivatives market. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.