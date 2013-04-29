FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICE lists renewable fuel credits, no trades on first day
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

ICE lists renewable fuel credits, no trades on first day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Futures contracts for renewable fuel credits listed Monday on the IntercontinentalExchange, but no trades took place, according to a spokeswoman for the exchange.

The ICE launched three futures contracts for renewable identification numbers (RINs) in response to increased volatility and surging prices for the credits.

Federal law requires refiners and importers to show the credits as proof of compliance with rules requiring the blending of renewable fuels such as ethanol and biodiesel into U.S. gasoline and diesel stocks. If refiners or importers don’t blend enough ethanol, for instance, they must make up the difference by buying the credits.

Ethanol RINs surged from about 5 cents per gallon in October 2012 to more than a dollar per gallon in early March. They were heard traded in the low 70-cent range on Monday.

The ICE’s futures contracts allow buyers to hedge risk in three types of RINs - ethanol, biodiesel and advanced biofuel - in blocks of 10,000 RINs.

Rival exchange operator CME Group is also launching RIN futures contracts, which will become available for trading starting May 13 [story: nWNBB00B6B].

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.