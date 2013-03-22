FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE will consider cutting trading hours for soft commodities
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

ICE will consider cutting trading hours for soft commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc will considering cutting trading hours for soft commodities, president and chief operating officer of ICE Futures U.S. Ben Jackson said on Friday.

The Atlanta-based exchange will put the proposal to reduce hours for sugar, coffee and cocoa contracts listed on Liffe and ICE Futures U.S. to a product committee that will be created once ICE has completed its acquisition of NYSE Euronext, he told delegates at the National Coffee Association USA conference.

