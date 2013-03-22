XxUPDATE 1-ICE will consider cutting trading hours for soft commodities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc will considering cutting trading hours for soft commodities, president and chief operating officer of ICE Futures U.S. Ben Jackson said on Friday.

The Atlanta-based exchange will start looking at the proposal to reduce hours for sugar, coffee and cocoa contracts listed on Liffe and ICE Futures U.S. once it has completed its acquisition of NYSE Euronext, he told delegates at the National Coffee Association USA conference.

Committees dedicated to each commodity will be responsible for making a recommendation on the hours to the exchange.

“In recognition that there are periods of time when there are very illiquid hours ... We’re going to work with the (product) committees and shorten them (the hours),” Jackson said.