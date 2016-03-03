FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ice hockey-Olympic hero Crosby heads Canada's World Cup roster
March 3, 2016

Ice hockey-Olympic hero Crosby heads Canada's World Cup roster

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Olympic hero Sidney Crosby headlined the list of players named to Team Canada’s preliminary World Cup of Hockey roster on Wednesday.

Crosby, who scored the winning goal in the gold medal game at the 2010 Olympics and was captain of the team that triumphed at the 2014 Sochi Games, heads a well-balanced squad that will be favoured to win the Sept 17-Oct. 1 tournament in Toronto.

A number of other two-time Olympic champions are on the initial roster, including forwards Jonathan Toews, Ryan Getzlaf and Patrice Bergeron and defensemen Drew Doughty and Duncan Keith.

Carey Price, who was in goal for the team that won gold in Sochi but has not played since suffering a lower-body injury last November, was also included on the roster.

The eight competing teams must submit their final 23-player roster by June 1.

Squad

Goaltenders

Corey Crawford (Chicago Blackhawks), Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals), Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens)

Defense

Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), Duncan Keith (Chicago), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (San Jose Sharks), Shea Weber (Nashville Predators)

Forwards

Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars), Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins), Jeff Carter (Los Angeles), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Ryan Getzlaf (Anaheim Ducks), Tyler Seguin (Dallas), Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning), John Tavares (New York Islanders), Jonathan Toews (Chicago) (Reporting by Frank Pingue. Editing by Steve Keating.)

