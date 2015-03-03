Arion Bank launches 300m 3-year senior bond at mid-swaps plus 310bp

LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Arion Bank has launched a 300m three-year senior bond at mid-swaps plus 310bp, the tight end of revised guidance according to a lead manager.

Orders for the transaction have reached around 650m from around 100 accounts.

The deal was initially marketed at 325bp area over mid-swaps, which was revised to 310bp-315bp on books exceeding 500m.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managers on the BB+ rated issue which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)