Iceland top court upholds guilt verdicts in collapsed bank case
February 12, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Iceland top court upholds guilt verdicts in collapsed bank case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Iceland’s Supreme Court upheld on Thursday guilty verdicts for market abuse of four former banking executives from the failed Kaupthing bank, in what the island’s special prosecutor said was a test case over a crackdown on bankers after the 2008 financial collapse.

Iceland’s state broadcaster RUV said the top court’s verdict included guilty verdicts for Hreidar Mar Sigurdsson, Kaupthing’s former chief executive, and former chairman Sigurdur Einarsson.

The Supreme Could could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ragnhildur Siguraordottir; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

