CORRECTED-Arion Banki plans Iceland's first euro bank senior since crisis
April 14, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Arion Banki plans Iceland's first euro bank senior since crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show bond is first from Icelandic bank in euros)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Arion Banki, formally known as Kaupthing Bank, has mandated Deutsche Bank and Nomura to lead manage the first public euro denominated Icelandic senior bond issue since the country’s banking system collapsed in 2008.

The BB+ rated issuer will begin a series of investor presentation on April 22 and a deal may follow thereafter, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)

