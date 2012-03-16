Iceland sets plan for collapsed bank stake sales

REYKJAVIK, March 16 (Reuters) - Iceland aims to start selling, towards the end of the year, its stakes in the three banks it took over in 2008 after they collapsed in 2008, starting with Islandsbanki, the state’s holding company on the financial market said on Friday.

The country’s biggest banks Glitnir, Kaupthing and Landsbanki all succumbed in the global financial crisis under massive amounts of debt, sending the island nation of 320,000 people into deep recession and forcing it to borrow around $10 billion from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders.

The Icelandic state owns 5 percent of Islandsbanki, former Glitnir; 13 percent of Arion Bank, former Kaupthing; and some 81 percent of New Landsbanki. Creditors to the failed banks’ estates control the rest.

“Icelandic State Financial Investments (ISFI) considers it prudent to start by selling the smallest shareholdings held by the institution, and sell larger holdings later, even in several phases,” the holding company said in a statement.

“This means that the first assets to be sold would be the government’s stake in Islandsbanki hf, by no earlier than the latter part of this year,” ISFI said.

It said it aimed to sell the stakes in Arion Bank and Landsbanki in 2013, and the sale of the Landsbanki shareholdings would take place in several phases.

Iceland’s claims on the financial institutions totalled 200.7 billion Icelandic crowns at the end of 2010, or about a fifth of the government’s total outstanding claims, according to ISFI. The government valued the Landsbanki stake at 122 million crowns at the end of 2010.

Friday marked the final day of a trial against Iceland’s former Prime Minister Geir Haarde, accused of gross negligence for failing to rein in the country’s banking sector before it imploded.

Haarde, who says he could not have prevented the crash, is the only global political leader to face prosecution over the wider crisis which engulfed the world economy.

ISFI is the state’s holding company on the financial market during the reconstruction of Iceland’s financial system. (Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson; Writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Bernard Orr)