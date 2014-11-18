Iceland extends deadline for Landsbanki bonds rescheduling

REYKJAVIK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Iceland has agreed with Landsbankinn, the successor of one of three banks that amassed huge debts before collapsing and crashing the economy in 2008, to extend a deadline until the end of the year to restructure some of the bank’s debt.

An agreement should ease conditions for lifting capital controls which the north Atlantic nation imposed after the banks racked up $75 billion in debt, some of which it still needs to pay back to foreign creditors.

Iceland had previously said lifting capital controls would depend on a deal with foreign creditors but Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson also cautioned in September the government would not trade a “swift solution for stability” and said work would continue next year.

Landsbankinn, the only new bank of the three to be majority owned by the government, said late on Monday an original Nov. 17 deadline on restructuring 226 billion Icelandic crown ($1.83 billion) in bonds had been moved to Dec. 31.

The bonds were issued to creditors of the old Landsbanki to pay for its domestic assets, which were then transferred to Landsbankinn. Repayment falls between 2014-2018 but the government is concerned that an outflow of cash abroad would destabilise the Icelandic crown and hit its balance of payments. (1 US dollar = 123.3300 Iceland krona)