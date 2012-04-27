FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland to host roadshow for US dollar deal - lead
April 27, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Iceland to host roadshow for US dollar deal - lead

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, has mandated Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe and the US, ahead of a potential US dollar deal, a lead on the deal told IFR on Friday.

The roadshow is due to begin on April 30, with the view of launching a 144a/RegS transaction. Iceland was last in the US dollar market in June last year when it issued a five-year USD1bn via Barclays, Citigroup and UBS.

That deal marked the return of the sovereign to the international bond market for the first time since 2006.

