Iceland to host roadshow for US dollar deal - lead

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, has mandated Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe and the US, ahead of a potential US dollar deal, a lead on the deal told IFR on Friday.

The roadshow is due to begin on April 30, with the view of launching a 144a/RegS transaction. Iceland was last in the US dollar market in June last year when it issued a five-year USD1bn via Barclays, Citigroup and UBS.

That deal marked the return of the sovereign to the international bond market for the first time since 2006.