a year ago
Conditions perfect to lift Iceland's capital controls - finance minister
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Conditions perfect to lift Iceland's capital controls - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Conditions are perfect to lift capital controls imposed on Iceland's economy during a 2008 financial crisis, Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said on Wednesday.

Economic growth in Iceland is expected to hit 4.3 percent this year, unemployment is at a pre-crisis low of 3.2 percent and capital controls on Icelanders are expected to begin to be lifted in the autumn.

It is a sharp contrast from 2008 when the economy crashed, felled by regulatory mismanagement, aggressive lending and a huge currency bet.

"There are perfect conditions to lift capital controls," Benediktsson said at a Euromoney conference. "There are no signs that this will change given good economic indicators."

Benediktsson said he did not see an immediate need for Iceland to issue a new bond and the country would enter the market if an opportunity arises. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
