Iceland cbank to allow pension funds limited foreign investment

COPENHAGEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank said on Wednesday it would allow pension funds to invest abroad this year but limited the amount to 10 billion Icelandic crowns ($74 million), another step in removing capital controls imposed after financial meltdown in 2008.

“Such investments represent a benefit to the national economy in that they will enable the pension funds to achieve a better spread of risk in their asset portfolios while reducing the build-up in pension funds’ foreign investment requirements once capital controls are lifted,” the central bank said.