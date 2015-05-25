FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland to introduce bill to start lifting capital controls next week
May 25, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 2 years ago

Iceland to introduce bill to start lifting capital controls next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK, May 25 (Reuters) - Iceland’s government plans to introduce a parliamentary bill this week proposing measures to start the process of lifting capital controls, Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson said.

Gunnlaugsson said the measures would be accompanied by the imposition of a “stabilisation tax” but did not make clear whether such a levy would be part of the bill. Politicians have talked of a tax on money that foreign creditors want to take out of the country but the proposals are not yet final.

The measures have been long-awaited. Icelandic authorities have signalled for a year their intention to lift controls and return to the financial mainstream. Parliament must pass the measures for them to take effect. (Reporting by Holmfridur Helga Sigurdardottir; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Susan Fenton/Mark Heinrich)

