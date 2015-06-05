Iceland to propose plan next week to unwind capital controls - report

REYKJAVIK, June 5 (Reuters) - Iceland’s centre-right government will present a bill early next week on unwinding capital controls introduced during the financial crisis, Finance Minister Bjarne Benediktsson told local media on Friday.

Benediktsson told public broadcaster RUV he hoped parliament would pass the bill, originally due to be presented last week, by the end of the month.

Capital controls have been in place in the North Atlantic island of 330,000 people since the 2008 global financial crisis, when its three main banks, Glitnir, Landsbanki and Kaupthing, all collapsed, sending the economy and the Icelandic crown into meltdown.

With the economy starting to return to normality, Iceland has been planning for some time to remove the capital controls, which have stunted investment, while avoiding a new run on the crown that could hurt the economic recovery.

The government has said it plans to impose a tax on any debt recovered from the failed banks that investors take out of Iceland, to stem outflows and reduce the risk of the crown plunging again.

The newspaper DV said the “exit tax” would be set at 40 percent, and DV and RUV both reported that the government expected it to yield at least 500 billion Icelandic krona, notionally about $3.75 billion.

Benediktsson declined to comment to RUV on the figures, and was not immediately available to Reuters for comment.