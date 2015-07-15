UPDATE 1-Iceland cbank to allow pension funds limited foreign investment

(Adds finmin statement on Avens bond, context)

COPENHAGEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank said on Wednesday it would allow pension funds to invest abroad this year but limited the amount to 10 billion Icelandic crowns ($74 million), another step in removing capital controls imposed after financial meltdown in 2008.

Iceland made its first tentative moves to lift the controls last month when it said it would directly or indirectly tax creditors of collapsed banks which want to take money they have recovered out of the country.

It has long said lifting capital controls would mean dealing with three areas - creditors of the collapsed banks, foreign investors who had money stuck in Icelandic assets and domestic investors who should be allowed gradually to diversify their assets.

Wednesday’s announcement addresses this last area.

“Such investments represent a benefit to the national economy in that they will enable the pension funds to achieve a better spread of risk in their asset portfolios while reducing the build-up in pension funds’ foreign investment requirements once capital controls are lifted,” the central bank said.

In a separate statement, the finance ministry said it had repaid the outstanding balance of a 192 million-euro ($210 million) bond issued after the government took control of Netherlands-based Avens BV.

Avens was a vehicle created by one of the failed banks, Landsbanki Islands hf, as a means to gain credit from the European Central Bank via Luxembourg by pledging its assets, which were largely Icelandic government bonds. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)