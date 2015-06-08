Iceland imposes 39 pct 'exit' tax as moves to unwind capital controls

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - Iceland’s government said on Monday it would impose a 39 percent tax on creditors wanting to take reclaimed assets from failed banks out of the country, in a first step to lift capital controls in place since its 2008 financial meltdown.

The government’s debt management agency also said in a statement investors in Icelandic assets such as government bonds could get their money out through central bank currency auctions or by reinvesting in other assets such as treasure bonds.