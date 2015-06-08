FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Iceland imposes 39 pct 'exit' tax as moves to unwind capital controls
June 8, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Iceland imposes 39 pct 'exit' tax as moves to unwind capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to the text)

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - Iceland’s government said on Monday it would impose a 39 percent tax on creditors wanting to take reclaimed assets from failed banks out of the country, in a first step to lift capital controls in place since its 2008 financial meltdown.

The government’s debt management agency also said in a statement investors in Icelandic assets such as government bonds could get their money out through central bank currency auctions or by reinvesting in other assets such as treasure bonds.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
