Iceland buys 75 bln crowns in foreign currency auction

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank said on Tuesday it had bought 75 billion crowns at an exchange rate of 190 crowns per euro in its last foreign currency auction before it starts to lift capital controls for residents.

It also said it had decided to offer to purchase offshore crown assets not sold in the 178 billion crown offering at the same rate. Requests should be received by June 27, it said.

The bank said last month that all accepted offers in the June 16 auction would be settled at the same price between 190 and 210 crowns per euro depending on the level of participation in the sale. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)