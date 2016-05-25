FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland's central bank to buy crowns in June 16 foreign currency auction
May 25, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Iceland's central bank to buy crowns in June 16 foreign currency auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank said on Wednesday it will buy crowns at a foreign currency auction on June 16 as part of a plan to lift capital controls.

The central bank said in a statement that all accepted offers will be settled at the same price between 190 and 210 crowns per euro depending on the level of participation in the sale.

In an interview, the central bank governor told Reuters conditions “have never been better” to end Iceland’s capital controls and that a $2.4 billion foreign exchange auction was likely to take place in mid-June. (Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir; Writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Chris Reese)

