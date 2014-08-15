FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland cen bank chief says full term not certain
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Iceland cen bank chief says full term not certain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank governor Mar Gudmundsson, who was picked for a new five-year term on Friday, said he might not reapply for the job if he needed to do that before the end of the term.

In a statement on the central bank’s website, Gudmundsson noted that a comprehensive review of Iceland’s Central Bank Act was underway, and that any decision by parliament could result in the re-appointment of senior positions.

Gudmundsson said he had for several years been looking to work internationally before getting too old, but that now was not the right time for this, given the situation in the central bank and the tasks at hand as well as his own family situation.

“That will change in the near future. As a result, it is not a given that I will seek re-appointment if such a process is undertaken following amendments to the Central Bank Act,” Gudmundsson said. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Daniel Dickson, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.