9 months ago
Iceland to look at new deal on frozen bonds early next year-cbank governor
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 23, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 9 months ago

Iceland to look at new deal on frozen bonds early next year-cbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Iceland will revisit next year how to solve the problem of around $1.4 billion in assets frozen by capital controls eight years ago, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

Last year, Iceland offered owners of funds frozen by capital controls a deal to cash out of the so-called Glacier Bonds, but some funds rejected the deal.

Central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson said the country would try to find a new deal after it makes an assessment on how to proceed with removing capital controls early next year.

"What that means in terms of exchange rates at which different assets escape from the capital controls, depends on conditions at the time," central bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson told Reuters.

"It might be better, it might be worse." (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

