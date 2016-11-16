FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Iceland c.bank keeps main rate on hold, says inflation likely to stay below target
November 16, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 9 months ago

Iceland c.bank keeps main rate on hold, says inflation likely to stay below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank on Wednesday kept its key interest rate unchanged but said inflation is likely to remain below its target until the middle of next year.

The bank said the rate on seven-day term deposits will remain at 5.25 percent.

According to the bank's new inflation forecast, the outlook is for inflation to be below target until mid-2017 and then hover between 2.5 and 3 percent for the remainder of the forecast horizon, it said.

In addition, it said GDP growth is expected to be "robust" in 2016 and 2017 and to exceed the bank's August forecast. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

