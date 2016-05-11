FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 5.75 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 11, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Iceland central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 5.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank kept its key deposit interest rate at 5.75 percent on Wednesday and said inflation is set to remain below target.

Inflation measured 1.6 percent in April, about the same as a year ago, the bank said.

“This reflects the offsetting effects of domestic inflationary pressures versus the appreciation of the króna and unusually low global inflation,” it said in a statement.

“The outlook is for inflation to remain below target well into this year but then rise when import prices stop falling,”

Economic growth in the country is expected at 4.5 percent this year, up from 4 percent growth in 2015, it said.

The bank also revised upwards its outlook for 2017, with economic growth now projected at 4 percent instead of a 3.4 percent forecast in February.

“In the domestic labour market, growth can be seen in rapid job creation, a rising participation rate, and declining unemployment,” the bank said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.