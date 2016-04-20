FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland central bank says financial system stronger
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Iceland central bank says financial system stronger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank said on Wednesday the financial system is stronger, improving the conditions for lifting capital controls introduced after its main banks failed in the 2008 financial crisis.

“Most important in this context is the settlement of the failed banks’ estates in a manner consistent with economic and financial stability,” the Sedlabanki said in a financial stability report.

“The largest single obstacle to general liberalisation of capital controls has therefore been removed.”

At present, risk in the financial system is linked primarily to the next steps towards capital account liberalisation, uncertainty in the global economy, and growing economic tension domestically, it said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.