Iceland central bank says financial system stronger

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank said on Wednesday the financial system is stronger, improving the conditions for lifting capital controls introduced after its main banks failed in the 2008 financial crisis.

“Most important in this context is the settlement of the failed banks’ estates in a manner consistent with economic and financial stability,” the Sedlabanki said in a financial stability report.

“The largest single obstacle to general liberalisation of capital controls has therefore been removed.”

At present, risk in the financial system is linked primarily to the next steps towards capital account liberalisation, uncertainty in the global economy, and growing economic tension domestically, it said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)