FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Iceland cbank says economy sound, risks could lead to overheating
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 4 months ago

Iceland cbank says economy sound, risks could lead to overheating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK, April 6 (Reuters) - Iceland's economy is doing well and the financial system is sound, but there are risks that could lead to overheating in the longer term, the central bank said on Thursday.

Last month, the country removed capital controls imposed during the 2008 financial crisis.

The central bank said those measures had proceeded smoothly.

"Risks to financial stability have not materialised during the liberalisation process. This has reduced the level of assessed risk," it said in its bi-annual financial stability report.

It said risks in the financial system were related to the real estate market, a rapidly growing tourism industry and the removal of capital controls.

Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.