REYKJAVIK, March 9 Icelandic Finance Minister
Benedikt Johannesson said on Thursday the country's capital
controls could be lifted in weeks or months, news website Visir
reported on Thursday.
Capital controls were imposed at the height of the financial
crisis in 2008 to shore up a tumbling krona.
Asked in parliament about the centre-right government's plan
for scrapping the controls, Johannesson said:
"To answer it concretely, then it (the abolishment of the
controls) could be in the next weeks or months," he said.
On Tuesday, Johannesson said he hoped capital controls could
be gone this year, echoing previous remarks by the central bank
governor.
One hitch to removing capital controls has been an ongoing
spat between Iceland and funds that own more than $1 billion
worth of krona-denominated assets that were frozen by the
Icelandic authorities.
The funds have waged a fight in Icelandic courts and at the
European Free Trade Association's Surveillance Authority to get
a better rate than Iceland offered investors in an auction last
year.
Earlier on Thursday, fresh data showed Iceland's economy
grew at the fastest clip since the financial crisis - by an
annual 11 percent - in the fourth quarter last year.
(Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir; Editing by Simon
Johnson and Alison Williams)