COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - Iceland's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.8 percent in July year-on-year after increasing 1.5 percent in June, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Month-on-month CPI remained at the same level in July as it was in June. That measure was alo unchanged in June. (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)