UPDATE 3-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
COPENHAGEN Dec 22 Iceland's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.9 percent in December year-on-year, after increasing 2.1 percent in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
Month-on-month the CPI rose 0.1 percent, after staying flat in November. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 22 A one-time chief executive has been sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in a scheme to pocket $657,000 he made selling antiques instead of using it to help pay for a judgment against him for illegal stock sales.