Iceland's Left-Greens suspend talks on building coalition govt

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Iceland's Left-Greens have suspended talks with four other parties on forming a coalition government, Icelandic media reported on Wednesday.

Left-Green leader Katrin Jakobsdottir told news site Visir she had not decided whether she will give up on trying to form a new government by handing back a mandate given to her by Iceland's president.

The five parties - the Left-Green Movement, the Pirate Party, Bright Future, the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Alliance - have been in discussions after the centre-right Independence Party failed to form a government following October's election. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)