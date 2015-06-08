FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland says continues talks with foreign creditors, investors
June 8, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Iceland says continues talks with foreign creditors, investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - Iceland’s finance ministry said on Monday it is continuing talks with foreign investors and creditors on rules that govern how capital controls, in place since 2008, will be lifted.

Earlier, the government said it would impose a 39 percent tax on creditors of failed banks who wanted to take reclaimed assets out of the country. The ministry said the claimants had made several proposals which it is considering.

“These proposals contemplate addressing these risks through a combination of the payment of a voluntary stability contribution together with other measures designed to attenuate the release of crowns that have been trapped behind the capital controls and augment the foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Iceland,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)

