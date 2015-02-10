FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland says sells crowns worth 59 mln euros at auction
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

Iceland says sells crowns worth 59 mln euros at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank sold 11.8 billion Icelandic crowns on Tuesday at the latest in a series of auctions that aim to cut an overhang of local currency held by overseas investors trapped when the island’s financial system collapsed.

The auctions are part of a longer-term strategy to ease capital controls put in place during the 2008 financial crisis. It held five such auctions last year.

At Tuesday’s exchange rate such a sale would amount to 79 million euros but the central bank said it had instead set the price at 200 crowns per euro, valuing the total sale at 59 million euros.

Iceland wants to remove the capital controls, which are hampering investment, but needs to avoid triggering a sudden outflow of capital that would undermine the currency.

The Nordic country also has to first settle outstanding issues between failed banks and foreign creditors have been settled. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.