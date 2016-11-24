UPDATE 1-Iceland takes on UK supermarket chain Iceland Foods over trademark

(Adds response from Iceland Foods)

REYKJAVIK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iceland said on Thursday it had taken legal action against Iceland Foods Ltd over the British supermarket chain's trademark registration for the word "Iceland".

Iceland's foreign ministry said the Europe-wide registration had often left Icelandic firms unable to describe their products as Icelandic and the government had therefore asked the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EU-IPO) to invalidate it.

"Iceland Foods has aggressively pursued and won multiple cases against Icelandic companies which use "Iceland" in their representation or as part of their trademark, even in cases when the products and services do not compete," it said in a statement.

The goal is to ensure the right of Icelandic companies to use the word "Iceland" in relation to their goods and services, it added.

The ministry said the north Atlantic island state had over the past years tried unsuccessfully to resolve the situation through talks with Iceland Foods, which specialises in frozen food.

A spokeswoman at Iceland Foods said it wished the Icelandic government had recently approached it to resolve the issue amicably, and that it did not believe there was any confusion between the firm's name and the island nation.

"While we will vigorously defend Iceland Foods' established rights where there is any risk of confusion between our business and Iceland the country, we have been trading successfully for 46 years ... and do not believe that any serious confusion or conflict has ever arisen," she said.

A spokeswoman for Iceland's foreign ministry said it did not know how long the process at the EU-IPO would take. (Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir; Additional reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Potter)