Iceland court gives mixed verdict on ex-PM crisis guilt
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Iceland court gives mixed verdict on ex-PM crisis guilt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK, April 23 (Reuters) - An Icelandic court ruled on Monday that former Prime Minister Geir Haarde was guilty of one charge related to negligence in connection with the North Atlantic island nation’s financial meltdown in 2008 but gave him no punishment.

Haarde is so far the only political leader in the world to face prosecution over the crisis that engulfed the world economy.

A special court found Haarde guilty of failing to hold dedicated cabinet meetings ahead of the crisis, which was one of four charges against him. The special court of impeachment was set up in 1905 but the Haarde case was its first trial. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Omar Valdimarsson)

