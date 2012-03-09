FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland Foods founder Malcolm Walker buys back firm
March 9, 2012

Iceland Foods founder Malcolm Walker buys back firm

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The management of British frozen foods retailer Iceland Foods, led by chief executive Malcolm Walker, has bought the company in a deal that values the business at an enterprise value of 1.45 billion pounds ($2.29 billion).

The buyout of the 77 percent stake from the liquidators of failed Icelandic banks Landsbanki and Glitnir is being backed by an 860 million pounds debt package, the company said on Friday.

Walker, who founded the company in 1970, becomes chairman and chief executive.

