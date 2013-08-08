UPDATE 1-Asian investor group eyes Islandsbanki

* Group includes Chinese investors

REYKJAVIK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A group of Asian investors has expressed interest in buying Islandsbanki, one of the banks created after Iceland’s financial crisis, offering a glimmer of hope to creditors.

Iceland’s top three banks collapsed in the space of a week in 2008, buckling under a weight of debt and sending the crown currency and the island’s economy into a downward spiral.

Creditors to the old banks took large stakes in new domestic lenders which emerged from the crisis and have been waiting for several years to get their money back.

Creditor group ISB Holding ehf. owns 95 percent of Islandsbanki, which was formed out of failed bank Glitnir. The government owns 5 percent.

Glitnir’s winding-up board said informal discussions with the Asian group, which includes Chinese investors, were underway. No formal offer had been made.

Discussions have also been held with potential buyers in the Nordics, the Americas and Asia, it said in a statement.

Glitnir’s creditors were told of the interest at a meeting in New York this week.

“They were happy to hear there was a possible interest for Islandsbanki,” Steinunn Gudbjartsdottir, representing the Glitnir’s winding-up board, told Reuters from New York.

“These are very early stages but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Icelandic daily Morgunbladid, citing sources, said the Asian investors might be ready to pay 115 billion Icelandic crowns ($971 million) for a 95 percent stake.

Glitnir’s winding-up committee declined to comment on the possible price tag and provided no further details on the potential investors.

“There have been some ideas of value thrown around the table but nothing more,” said Pall Eiriksson, also representing the board. The government declined to comment.

Iceland is seeking foreign investment to boost an economy weighed by slowing growth, weak public finances and households which remain highly indebted.