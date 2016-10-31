UPDATE 1-Icelandic crown hits 8-yr high, bonds gain after election

(Adds quotes, detail, background)

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Iceland's crown currency rose to a fresh 8-year high against the euro and its benchmark government bonds rallied on Monday after national elections at the weekend.

The vote on Saturday saw Icelanders opt for stability with the anti-establishment Pirate Party falling short of expectations and the junior partner in the outgoing government, the centre-right Independence Party, emerging on top.

Investors have been gradually returning to Iceland after its 2008 banking crisis and there was relief that recent policies that have helped feed growth and seen capital controls start being removed were likely to be maintained.

The crown rose to 123.45 per euro its strongest since the turmoil began eight years ago and well up from the 140 per euro where it started the year.

Iceland's benchmark longer-dated government bond also rallied with yields on a 2025 bond sliding 11 basis points to 5.19 percent and dropping 10 basis points to 5.23 percent on a 2031-maturing bond, according to Reuters data.

"The fact the Independence Party did better in the elections than we had been looking at in the polls was construed in a positive light," said Mark Dowding, BlueBay Asset Management's co-head of investment grade credit.

"I think you have a degree of political stability, but the real news in Iceland is an economy that continues to perform very strongly on a number of fronts."

He added that relatively stable inflation should allow the country's 5.25 percent interest rates, by far the highest in western Europe, to drop to 4 percent by the end of next year with its remaining capital controls also removed by then.

There also were some sizeable gains on the nation's stock market, the largest being from fish industry company HB Grandi which surged 5.6 percent.

"I think the market reaction reflects expectations there will be less change to fisheries policy than if we were to see a clear left-leaning majority," said Arion Bank's Head of Research Stefan Gudjonsson

"There was huge debate ahead of the election on potential changes to the quota system and taxation on fishing, and there were big differences between the parties."

President Gudni Johannesson will hand the mandate to the party that will be tasked with forming the next government in the nation of around 330,000. He met party leaders on Sunday and Monday but it could take days before a mandate is given. (Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, additional reporting by Zoe Robert in Reykjavik; Editing by John Geddie and Keith Weir)