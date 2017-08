COPENHAGEN, March 15 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.

Recent data showed the Icelandic economy grew by more than 11 percent year-on-year in the final quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)