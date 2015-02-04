Iceland keeps rate unchanged, raises 2015 GDP fcast

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank kept its key lending interest rate unchanged on Wednesday and raised the 2015 economic growth forecast although it said oil price volatility added uncertainty to the outlook.

It kept its seven-day lending rate at 5.25 percent and its seven-day deposit rate at 4.5 percent. It said it saw economic growth this year at 4.2 percent against the 3.5 percent it had previously forecast.

The central bank cut the seven-day lending rate twice at the end of last year; by 25 basis points in November and by another 50 basis points in December. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)