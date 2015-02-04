FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland keeps rate unchanged, raises 2015 GDP fcast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Iceland keeps rate unchanged, raises 2015 GDP fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank kept its key lending interest rate unchanged on Wednesday and raised the 2015 economic growth forecast although it said oil price volatility added uncertainty to the outlook.

It kept its seven-day lending rate at 5.25 percent and its seven-day deposit rate at 4.5 percent. It said it saw economic growth this year at 4.2 percent against the 3.5 percent it had previously forecast.

The central bank cut the seven-day lending rate twice at the end of last year; by 25 basis points in November and by another 50 basis points in December. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.